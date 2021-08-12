ADP India provides medical infrastructure to Niloufer Hospital

Donates ICU equipment and beds to ensure availability and help the hospital gear up for the third wave

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:26 pm

Hyderabad: ADP India donated ICU equipment to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad. The company has taken the initiative to augment the availability of ICU beds and equipment for the hospital to gear up for the third wave of Coronavirus.

ADP is supporting the 10-bed ICU ward, along with all the required equipment to make it fully operational. The company said it has contributed cardiac monitors, ventilators, beds, ECG machines, BiPAP machines, defibrillators, equipment for the hospital’s nursing station, air conditioning, laryngoscopes and ICU syringe pumps among others.

“Through this collaboration, ADP India aims to help the authorities enhance the health infrastructure to ensure sufficiency of medical care regardless of the circumstances,” said Dr Vipul Singh, divisional vice-president, ADP India.

Ramesh Reddy, director, Medical Education, Telangana said, “This hospital not only treats children from Telangana but also from AP, Karnataka, and nearby States. Apart from helping us prepare for Covid, this fully operational ICU will help in a long-run. I wish ADP India’s support to Niloufer will encourage other corporates to extend their support through CSR during the pandemic.”

“As hospitals across the country are preparing themselves with fully operational ICU equipment, this is a welcome contribution, which supports our commitment to facilitate healthcare for all in need,” said Murali Krishna, superintendent, Niloufer Hospital.

The current CSR initiative is an addition to ADP India’s recent community surveillance project taken up in collaboration with the Gachibowli Police. This has facilitated a 24/7 monitoring service, with installation of CCTV cameras that cover a four-km stretch in Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.