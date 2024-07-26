ADP donates to Leprosy patients in collaboration with the LEPRA society

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 July 2024, 04:10 PM

ADP Associates donates to Leprosy patients in collaboration with LEPRA Society

Hyderabad: ADP India has donated specially designed footwear to leprosy patients at an event in Rural Health centre in Narsingi on Friday. The donation event was taken up in association with LEPRA Society, a company press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, ADP Senior vice president Sujnan Venkatesh said the footwear donation was taken up as a CSR initiative recognizing the struggles faced by people living with leprosy and other disabilities. The donation would include specially designed footwear for 300 persons affected by leprosy and lymphatic filariasis. He said ADP was actively engaged in CSR programs including a food donation campaign in which 9,00,000 mid-day meals were sponsored for one month to 37,000 children studying in government schools.

The ADP has also supported building a trauma care center and provide critical medical equipment and supplies to facilitate handling emergencies of accident victims. LEPRA society FRE Suresh and other officials participated in the programme.