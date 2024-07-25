Visually challenged girl allegedly assaulted at Malakpet blind school

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 02:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A visually challenged girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at the Government Blind School for Girls, Malakpet.

The girl, aged about eight years, is studying in the residential school located at Malakpet.

According to the police, on July 7, a man Naresh (25) who visits the school to take off sanitation had sexually assaulted the girl due to which she developed health issues. A caretaker of the school who noticed it informed the parents of the girl and took her to Niloufer Hospital. The doctors alerted the police about the sexual assault following which a case was registered under various Sections of POCSO Act on July 16. On Wednesday after identifying the suspect the police arrested the man Naresh, who admitted to the offence. The police remanded him.

However, there are allegations against the local police that they had not registered a case when the parents had first approached the police and informed them about the crime.