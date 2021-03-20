Adult Education dept gearing up for literacy drive in Bhupalpally

Adult Education is aimed at focusing on the basic literacy component among the women, members of SCs, STs, minorities and other disadvantaged groups in the ‘aspirational districts’.

By | State Bureau | Published: 9:42 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The authorities of the Adult Education Department are gearing up to launch the ‘Padhna, Likhna Abhiyan’ scheme in the district in an effort to eradicate illiteracy among the people in the district. This Central government-sponsored Adult Education is aimed at focusing on the basic literacy component among the women, members of the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), minorities and other disadvantaged groups in the ‘aspirational districts’.

The primary objective of the scheme is to impart functional literacy to adult illiterates aged 15 and above. By driving the technology in, quality education will be provided to the people in backward areas with the help of e-materials, mobile apps and more.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal urged retired government teachers, other employees, homemakers, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and others to actively participate in building a literate India, and assured that the material for learning and teaching will be made available free of cost in the public domain.

According to the ‘Palle Pragathi-2’ report, a total of 49,060 illiterates are there in 11 mandals of the district, which is an ‘aspirational district’. Of them, 17,831 are men, 31,225 are women and four are transgender. The officials are planning to provide education to nearly 37,000 people excluding the Bhupalpally municipality limits. It is said that the officials are planning to rope in members of the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) clubs, cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC), members of the NSS and others to conduct classes for the illiterates for nearly 120 days since June. The volunteers should offer ‘free service’.

Officials said that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had already prepared the study material for this programme. A district-level committee under the chairmanship of Collector is preparing the plans. When contacted, Deputy Director, Adult Education, M Jayashankar said that they were awaiting guidelines for the launching and implementation of the programme. It may be added that Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and Khammam were among the aspirational districts from Telangana State.

