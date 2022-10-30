NIT Warangal organises Fit-India Freedom Run 3.0

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Warangal: To promote unity and fitness, the National Service Scheme (NSS) and Fitness Club units of National Institute of Technology Warangal (NITW), organized a Fit-India Freedom Run 3.0 and Unity Run here on Sunday.

The students took a pledge to preserve the unity and integrity of the nation and to spread the message among the country before the run. Dean Student Welfare, Prof Ravi Kumar Puli, who was the guest of honour for the event, flagged off the run.

Many students participated in the run from the NITW main gate to the Collectorate office in Subedari in Hanamkonda. Staff members also took part in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Ravi Kumar advised the students to strive for unity and integrity of the nation. Kazipet Inspector of Police, Mahender Reddy also participated in the programme.