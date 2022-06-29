Advance Auto Parts’ GCC signs MoU with Vardhaman College of Engineering, VNR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:52 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: Advance Auto Parts’ Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two institutions — Vardhman College of Engineering and VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology.

As part of the MoU, it will launch a comprehensive skills development programme with the goal of bridging the talent availability gap between academia and industry and producing workforce-ready graduates.

The multi-year collaboration, which will begin in the second half of 2022, will include the development of a curriculum focused on innovative technologies, training programmes, guest lectures among other things.

Advance Auto Parts India GCC MD Mahender Dubba said, “the lack of talent in the IT (Information Technology), engineering and digital skills is a challenge that must be overcome if full potential is to be realized. This collaboration is a step towards directing and developing the right talent that the industry requires.”

The programmes will offer real-time knowledge and practical programmes featuring tailored business training modules, giving students an opportunity to graduate with recognized tertiary qualifications and highly employable and in-demand credentials.