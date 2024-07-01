VNRVJIET receives ISO 21001:2018 certification

Certification is a well-deserved recognition for all the efforts put in by various stakeholders, says Principal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 06:28 PM

Hyderabad: City-based VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) is now ISO 21001:2018 certified. The quality management system (QMS) of 21001 of 2018 from International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) is applicable to educational organisations management systems (EOMS) and the certification is to confirm that the educational institution is “assessed and found to be in accordance with the requirements” for the standards, a press release said.

The QMS intends to help educational institutions implement best practice where a learner-centric approach is valued and the curriculum is relevant to learners.

Principal, Prof C. D. Naidu, said that the certification is a well-deserved recognition for all the efforts put in by various stakeholders with particular efforts from the members of administration at the Institute.

D Suresh Babu Daggubati, president, Vignana Jyothi which runs the Institute, said that the certification shall now serve as a constant motivation for the Institute’s journey towards becoming one of the excellent educational institutions of the region.

Director for Advancement and Dean-Administration, Prof B Chennakesava Rao and Prof B. D. V. Chandra Mohan Rao, Coordinator, Academic Audit Cell, said that the certification is a mere milestone in the Institute’s journey towards excellence and not a destination by any means.