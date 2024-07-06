Advocate arrested for raping client in Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 09:52 PM

Kothagudem: The Bhadrachalam Town police arrested an advocate and journalist, Krishna Prasad, on charges of raping a client of his, who had approached him in connection with a marital dispute.

Krishna Prasad was arrested based on a complaint by a woman from Kunavaram, who accused him of raping her by threatening and writing obscene news about her in his own paper.

It was said that the woman approached Krishna Prasad regarding a marital dispute in 2022. Since then he allegedly forced her to have a physical relationship with him and to stay with him. After some time she broke up with her husband due to marital discord and married another person.

Krishna Prasad then allegedly started writing news stating that there was an illicit relationship between the woman and the man she married, and posted the news clippings on his Facebook account, the woman said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, police took up investigation and arrested Krishna Prasad. He was produced before court, which remanded him in judicial custody.