Aeroplane gets stuck on underpass in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:38 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Hyderabad: An aeroplane that was being transported by truck got stuck on the underpass of a road in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district on Saturday evening.

The incident came to light after its video went viral on social media sites. Several people eagerly rushed to the spot to click selfies. According to police, a resident of Hyderabad who runs Pista House bought a used aircraft to set up an aeroplane restaurant.

It happened when the plane was being shifted from Kochi to Hyderabad on the trailer of a truck. The plane was stuck at Korisapadu late on Saturday. Traffic was disrupted for a few hours.

However, the truck driver eventually managed to pass through the underpass without causing any damage to the aeroplane.

While talking to the media, Medametla Sub-Inspector, Shiv Kumar, said, “The driver of the trailer was unaware of the traffic diversion and got stuck. The aircraft has been pulled out of the underpass safely.”