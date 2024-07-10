AEs manning KLIS pumphouses deposed before Ghose Commission

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 07:55 PM

Hyderabad: All the assistant engineers involved in the operation of the pump houses of the Kaleshwaram lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) barrages deposed before the Justice PC Ghose Commission on Wednesday. They were asked for information on the responsibilities they discharge, their pattern of functioning, issues involved in the operation of the pump houses. All the deputy executive engineers working in the pump houses had deposed before the Commission on Tuesday.

The Commission has sought information also from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) officials who visited the project as part of their investigation into the structural issues spotted in the barrages. Information was sought even from Sriram Vedire, advisor to the Ministry of Water Resources. He is expected to appear before the Commission before Monday.