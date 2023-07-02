After differences over Ponguleti, now Congressmen differ over Sharmila

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 08:46 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Hyderabad: When internal fights break out in the Congress, there is a chain of them, each one exposing the party’s lack of unity further.

If it was the joining of former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy till recently, with senior leaders like V Hanumantha Rao and Renuka Chowdhary making their displeasure known publicly, the latest issue that has the house divided is the news that YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) founder YS Sharmila might join the party.

While TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and others were against Sharmila joining the Congress, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka has stood apart and welcomed the move.

YS Sharmila, the daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy, who was against formation of Telangana, appears to have more people against her joining her father’s party than people in favour of her. Revanth Reddy and a few leaders have openly expressed their views on her joining the party, with most of the saying the move would be detrimental to the party’s prospects in the State, especially with Assembly elections fast approaching.

Revanth Reddy reportedly said Sharmila was from Andhra Pradesh and not from Telangana. She would not be given any leadership role in the State as this would hurt Telangana’s self-respect, he was quoted as saying. This apart, a few party leaders were of the opinion that the party’s alliance with Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party in the 2018 elections had an adverse effect on the party’s prospects.

There were reports that YS Sharmila would merge her party with the Congress on July 8, the second anniversary of YSRTP. The speculation of YSRTP’s merger with Congress gained momentum after her meeting with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar, besides her extending birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi over social media.

Countering these versions, Bhatti Vikramarka during his recent padayatra had observed that a few leaders, who had abused and were against the Congress party in the past, were extended a grand welcome into the party. “What’s then wrong with YS Sharmila joining the Congress?” he asked during an interview with a news channel.

“She is the daughter of Congress leader YS Rajashekhara Reddy. Due to unfortunate situations and differences, she and her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy parted their ways with the party. But that does not make her Congress party’s opponent,” Vikramarka had said.

Amidst these differences, the Congress high command has reportedly sought election strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s inputs on YS Sharmila’s entry into Congress and the impact on the party’s fortunes in Telangana.