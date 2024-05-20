Congress has no right to seek graduates votes: Eatala

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to announce the designated date for TSRTC merger into government.

Khammam: The Congress party has no right to seek graduates’ votes as the government failed to deliver the promise of giving Rs.4000 monthly allowance to unemployed youth, said BJP leader Eatala Rajender.

He was here to take part in BJP’s Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduate’s Constituency MLC bye-election campaign. The RTC employees were not getting salaries in time as the government failed to reimburse fares of zero tickets issued under Maha Lakshmi scheme. Drivers and conductors were not paid at a time.

Ministers were directing the party leaders to threaten the management of colleges and schools to get votes for the Congress candidate. Fee reimbursement dues of Rs 7500 crore for 2021-22, 22-23, 23-24 were not released and the government should release the dues immediately.

The Congress government has forgotten about the four DAs and the PRC it promised.

The government should immediately pay the PRC arrears. Steps should be taken to fix the minimum pay scale for KGBS CRTs, Rajender demanded.Sating that staff of Telangana diagnostic centres were not paid salaries for six months, he said universities did not have even skeletal staff with no effort made to fill vacancies even after six months.