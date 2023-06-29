Congress leaders have no moral right to criticise BRS, says KTR

Telangana has become the rice bowl of India, neighboring State governments were now requesting Telangana for supply of rice to meet their demands, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

File Photo

Suryapet: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said leaders of the Congress, who did nothing for Telangana when their party was in power, had no moral right to raise their voice against the BRS government.

Speaking at the Thungathurthy Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha at Tirumalgiri in the district, Rama Rao said Congress leaders were saying that they would bring down Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from his post while BJP leaders were saying they would send him to jail. Should the Chief Minister be brought down or sent to jail for the development achieved by the State and for his implementation of multiple welfare schemes, he asked.

Stating that Telangana had become the rice bowl of India, he said neighboring State governments were now requesting Telangana for supply of rice to meet their demands and asked the people not to believe political dramas enacted by Congress leaders to get votes in the forthcoming elections.

Hinting that Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore would be the BRS candidate for the next elections as well, he said Kishore would create a hattrick by winning in the next elections. The people of Thungathurthy had given a majority of 2,000 votes to Kisore last time, but he should be given a majority of 40,000 votes this time, he said.

Stating that over Rs 6,000 crore was spent by the State government for development programmes and welfare schemes in Thungathurthy Assembly constituency, he said the constituency was known for violent political clashes earlier. Every village had memorial pylons of persons killed in political clashes. The situation had changed now and the focus was on agriculture and development.

The ayacut area had increased to 1,41,057 acres now from 36,491 acres before 2014 as Godavari water was being supplied to the district through SRSP canal from the Kaleshwaram project. Responding to a request from Kishore, he said Rs 10 crore each would be sanctioned to Mothkur and Tirumalagiri municipalities for development works.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Gadari Kishore also spoke. BRS MLAs Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Sanampudi Saidi Reddy and Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, MLC M Koti Reddy and others were also present.