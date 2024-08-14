After indoor pool in mess, ceiling collapses in OU hostel

With continuous rain lashing the city for the last couple of days, the damp ceiling came crashing down, where the research scholars gathered to read newspapers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 August 2024, 09:58 PM

Hyderabad: A day after their mess facility was inundated with rainwater, the Osmania University (OU) research scholars narrowly escaped from the ceiling collapse in their New Research Scholars (NRS) hostel on the university campus on Wednesday.

“Some students as usual gathered in the common area to read newspapers in the morning. The ceiling suddenly collapsed although nobody was injured,” said a PhD scholar.

On Tuesday, the research scholars’ mess facility on the campus was flooded with rainwater after seepage from the rooftops.