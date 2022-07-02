Modi damaging India’s reputation: CM KCR

Published Date - 11:55 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lowering the reputation of the country during his official visit to Sri Lanka and forcing the Sri Lankan government to award a power project contract to “his businessman friend”. He maintained that Modi had actually acted as a salesman to further the interests of “his businessman friend”.

He dared the Prime Minister to reply to the allegations levelled against his involvement in the issue, while addressing the public meeting at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad on Sunday, failing which people shall assume the allegations were true. He demanded Modi to tender apology for denigrating India’s reputation on international platforms.

“Never did India had to hang its head with shame as no other Prime Minister has ‘damaged’ India’s reputation like Modi,” he said, hitting out at the Prime Minister here on Saturday. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 15th Prime Minister of India and in the terms of the previous 14 Prime Minister, never has India’s image been affected this much,” he said.

The TRS President said the Rupee value has not fallen more in any other Prime Minister’s term. Pointing out that it was a dire necessity of the country to keep good relations with other nations, he ridiculed Modi endorsed Trump by saying ‘Ab ki baar Trump sarkaar‘ during the US polls. “What was your motive behind saying such an irresponsible statement? Did you think this was the Ahmedabad municipal elections?” he questioned.

All talk, no action

As the Prime Minister was scheduled to attend the BJP national executive meeting, Chandrashekhar Rao said the Prime Minister who is known for, “all talk and no action”, would speak against him at the meeting. Stating that it was fair enough for anyone to speak anything in democracy, he demanded the Prime Minister to answer the people’s questions at the same length as he levels allegations against the TRS rule. However, he doubted whether there would be any response from the Prime Minister who is expert in mouthing “sweet words” during elections and “blatant lies” after the elections.

Flawed policies, unfulfilled promises

Questioning the BJP government’s policies on various issues, the Chief Minister said as per the Centre’s coal policy, coal was being imported at a steep price of Rs 30,000 while Indian coal was cheaper by five-six times. He stated that though India has coal reserves to meet it’s needs for next 100 years, the States were being forced to purchase the imported coal, for the benefit of the Prime Minister’s industrialist friend. “That is why I am saying he is not a Prime Minister but has become a salesperson,” he said.

Further, the TRS chief also accused the Prime Minister of failing the country during the Covid pandemic. Terming it as the biggest calamity since Independence, he felt that Modi failed to handle it. “Lakhs of people died unnecessarily. Lakhs and crores of people had to walk on the roads. The Centre declined to give trains for free and the onus was passed on to the States. Modi swears by river Ganga but instead of people immersing the ashes, bodies of Covid victims were pushed into rivers,” he said. He clarified that he had not personal enmity with Modi, and was only opposing his policies.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the country had fared badly on all indexes at the international level due to the Prime Minister’s lopsided policies. He said the Modi government had failed on all fronts as even the national capital of New Delhi was facing a water crisis. “The nation is watching and demanding answers. Political change will happen. There is still democracy in this country,” he said, asking the Prime Minister to reply to all the allegations in his speech at Parade Ground on Sunday evening.

He stated that due to bad economic policies of the country, many multi-national companies have shutdown their operations and withdrew their investments from India. He alleged hat several economic offenders have fled the country, resulting in huge economic scams during the Modi regime.