Telangana: NSUI activists try to stop Nirmala Sitharaman’s convoy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:40 AM, Fri - 2 September 22

The police, who were escorting the Finance Minister's convoy, intervened and dispersed the NSUI activists. After completing her visit in Zaheerabad, she was proceeding to Banswada when the activists tried to stop her convoy.

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed when scores of activists of NSUI tried to stop the convoy of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Ambedkar statue crossroads in Banswada in Kamareddy district on Friday morning.

The police, who were escorting the Finance Minister’s convoy, intervened and dispersed the NSUI activists. After completing her visit in Zaheerabad, she was proceeding to Banswada when the activists tried to stop her convoy.

On seeing the NSUI activists, the BJP supporters, who are following the convoy, picked up a heated argument with them. The police, however, pacified the irate BJP supporters.

The Finance Minister came to Kamareddy to interact with the party leaders and activists to discuss the measures to be taken to strengthen the party on all fronts to gear up for the assembly elections in 2023.