After wife is found hanging, husband touches power transformer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Representative photo.

Nirmal: A woman was found hanging at Narasimhanagar in Bhainsa town on Sunday, after which her husband tried to end his life by touching a power transformer. His condition was said to be critical.

Bhainsa Inspector Praveen Kumar said Erevara Deepa, 22, wife of Sai from Narasimhanagar, was found hanging in their residence.

Upset over her death, Sai attempted to kill himself by touching a power transformer at Kubheer crossroad in the town. Locals nearby saw him and shifted him to hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

Deepa’s body was meanwhile shifted to Bhainsa Area Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered and investigations is on.