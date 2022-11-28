Even after Telangana HC permission, Bandi Sanjay postpones Bhainsa meeting

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay stated that he might not visit Bhainsa as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar addressing a press conference at Karimnagar. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad/Karimnagar: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday postponed his proposed public meeting at Bhainsa in Nirmal district, despite the Telangana High Court giving permission well in advance.

The Karimnagar MP chose to address a press conference at Karimnagar, questioning why he was earlier denied permission. Not mentioning the fact that the police had denied permission citing the communal sensitivity of Bhainsa, and even the High Court stating that it was aware that Bhainsa was a “sensitive area”, Bandi asked whether a visa was necessary to visit Bhainsa.

Stating that he might not visit Bhainsa as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, Bandi said he would visit the town another time. Alleging that the AIMIM and TRS were trying to create hurdles for his yatra, he accused the State government of trying to prevent him from visiting Bhainsa and said he would not stop his yatra and would meet people and know their problems through the yatra itself.

Though the court had allowed the public meeting at Bhainsa to be held from 3 pm to 5 pm and issued the orders at 12.30 pm, Bandi reached Nirmal around 7.30 pm, with local BJP leaders saying that the meeting would be held from 1 pm on Tuesday. The court had mentioned in its conditional order that if the meeting was not held on Monday, it could be held on Tuesday, but with the same conditions to apply.

Bandi had reached his residence in Karimnagar on Sunday night after the Jagtial police prevented him from visiting Bhainsa as there was no permission for the yatra at that time. It was after this that the BJP filed a petition in the High Court on Monday morning.