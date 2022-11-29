Bandi holds meeting in Nirmal, says Bhainsa will be renamed Mahisha

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:53 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Nirmal: Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is into the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra said his party would rename Bhainsa as Mahisha if voted to power.

Addressing a public meeting held three kilometres away from Bhainsa town on Tuesday, Sanjay said the BJP would adopt the town and rename it, apart from striking off all cases registered against BJP activists.

Asking why he was denied permission to hold a public meeting in the town, he alleged that AIMIM leaders were allowed to move freely in the town but not BJP leaders.

Alleging that the State was facing a financial deficit of Rs.5 lakh crore and was in debts, also alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had failed to provide allowances to unemployed youth and that false cases were foisted against students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies-Basar for protesting against poor amenities.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, saying that he wondered whether the Telangana Rashtra Samithi would win from a single Assembly constituency or Parliament segment in the coming polls, said no one could block Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory. Alleging irregularies by the TRS government, he said the BJP would probe these once it came to power.

Bandi Sanjay, who was granted a conditional permission for the yatra and meeting by the Telangana High Court on Monday, will Mudhole, Nirmal and Khanapur Assembly constituencies till December 28.