56 students have narrow escape in accident in Nirmal

Nirmal: A total of 56 students belonging to a private school of Adilabad had a narrow escape when the bus in which they were travelling accidentally came in contact with a live wire at Kallur village in Kuntala mandal on Thursday. Two students sustained minor injuries.

The students were on their way to Adilabad town when the bus touched the live wire. Two students suffered burn injuries and were admitted to a government area hospital in Bhainsa. Their condition was stated to be safe. The students had visited Sri Sai Baba temple in Kallur and were on the way back when the mishap took place.

Kuntala police said the bus was taken to the police station and parents of the children were informed about the mishap. The students would be sent to Adilabad by evening.