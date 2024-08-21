Afzalgunj police arrest two for mobile phone theft

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 August 2024, 02:22 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj police on Wednesday arrested two property offenders who are involved in mobile phone theft cases. The police recovered a mobile phone and seized a bike from them.

Acting on a tip off, the police arrested Ch Karthik (22) and D Ajay (20), both of whom were snatching mobile phones from pedestrians in the city.

On August 16, the duo had snatched away a phone from one person Sai Vivek at Gowliguda and escaped, said ACP Sultan Bazaar, K Shankariah.

On a complaint the police registered a case and tracked down the duo. Both of them are arrested and remanded.