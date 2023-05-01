Agent is our costly mistake: Producer Anil Sunkara

Agent movie producer Anil Sunkara accepted that going to sets without a properly bound script was a huge mistake

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:37 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: Agent is the biggest disaster from Tollywood recently. This Akhil Akkineni spy action thriller was directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Anil Sunkara under the production company AK Entertainments. Agent was dead in theatres in the morning shows of the release day itself. Such a disastrous film it was. Agent was a huge loss to every member of the film unit.

Today, Anil Sunkara came up with a tweet claiming responsibility for the Agent disaster. He mentioned that they had a dream of conquering the wild subject they had, but the result was totally different. He accepted that going to sets without a properly bound script was a huge mistake. He also added that the COVID pushed them into many more losses.

Anil Sunkara calls Agent a “costly mistake.” He apologised to the Telugu audience for not living up to their trust and assured them this would not be repeated again.

Anil Sunkara is confident about bouncing back very soon with dedication and hard work for future projects from AK Entertainments.

On the other hand, Amala Akkineni, Akhil’s mother, said that Agent has acceptable flaws but is worth watching for a few action-packed sequences. She asks the audience to watch the film once without judging it based on trolls and reviews.

– Kiran