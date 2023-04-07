CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka poses 30 questions to Narendra Modi

Bhatti Vikramarka asked Narendra Modi as to how many schemes and irrigation projects were allocated to Telangana since he assumed the post of Prime Minister in 2014

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka addresses pressmen at Indaram mandal in Jaipur mandal on Friday.

Mancherial: The Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka has posed 30 questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He released the questions to the media at Indaram village in Jaipur mandal centre on Friday.

Vikramarka asked Modi as to how many schemes and irrigation projects were allocated to Telangana since he assumed the post of Prime Minister in 2014. “How many promises made to Telangana under AP Reorganisation Act, were realized so far? How many assurances were not kept? Can union government release a white paper explaining all these,” he asked.

The CLP leader asked why the Centre was showing discrimination against Telangana and also asked why the Centre was not probing into irregularities committed by industrialist Gautham Adani and why Modi was not disclosing his educational qualifications.

Also Read Disqualifying Rahul Gandhi from LS is unconstitutional: Bhatti Vikramarka