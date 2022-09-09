AGI Greenpac to streamline ESG goals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:07 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Hyderabad: Packaging company AGI Greenpac announced a partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to streamline its environment, social and governance (ESG) goals. PwC will help AGI Greenpac innovate, develop and implement new management systems that comply with environmental and safety aspects.

The focus will be on carbon footprint reduction, raw material sourcing, labour management, chemical safety, board diversity, remuneration, ownership and reporting, amongst others. AGI Greenpac wants to evaluate existing market practices and take steps to minimise the gaps.

“Our partnership with PwC will enhance our ability to achieve better returns for all stakeholders and drive meaningful contribution to the natural and social environment,” said Rajesh Khosla, CEO and President, AGI Greenpac.

“Integrating ESG into an organisation’s strategy, operations and supplychain helps them on their path towards sustainability and creates long-term value,” said Sambitosh Mohapatra, ESG Platform Leader, PWC.

The company uses renewable energy sources in the manufacturing process and plans to use 35 per cent recycled glass in its production, a release said.