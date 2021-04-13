PwC opens acceleration centre in Hyderabad

PwC ACs are global talent hubs that bring together diverse, highly skilled talent to work on complex client engagements.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:53 pm

Hyderabad: PricewaterhouseCoopers, which operates Service Delivery Center (Kolkata) and Service Delivery Center (Bangalore), opened a new acceleration centre (AC) office in Hyderabad.

PwC ACs are global talent hubs that bring together diverse, highly skilled talent to work on complex client engagements. Using the latest digital technologies to seamlessly collaborate with global teams, the centres deliver services in an agile and efficient fashion, while creating a differentiated experience for clients, the company said.

The AC in Hyderabad is projected to grow swiftly as the new office is designed to be a cross-functional and collaborative location. With India today viewed as a strategic source of skilled talent — including both campus recruits and experienced professionals — this office opening will further enable the growth of PwC’s ACs in the country.

“Our ACs in India are growing rapidly and are expanding their competencies to serve global client engagements more efficiently while delivering higher value,” said Hari Kumar, PwC Acceleration Centers managing partner.

“The opening of our new office in Hyderabad is a testament to the quality of talent in the State of Telangana and represents the growing demand for global, collaborative teams and the continued growth that PwC is witnessing in its business. To help with the continued growth of our ACs in India, we are bringing together the operations across our AC network to improve collaboration, pool resources, and realise greater efficiencies,” added Kumar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .