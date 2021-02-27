Agni, Sharp Mind, Siyavash impress in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 5:41 pm

Hyderabad: Agni, Sharp Mind, Siyavash, First In Line & Amaretto impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m: Super Angel (Abhay Singh) 47, handy. Certitude (Kiran Naidu) 47.5, more on hand. India Gate (AA Vikrant) 45.5, moved well. Allah Rakhi (RS Jodha) 46.5, moved easy. Marinetti (SS Tanwar) 47, handy. Be Crimson (Koushik) 46.5, handy. Racing Rani (RB) 46, moved well.

Linewiler (G Naresh) 48, moved freely. Key To Time ( RS Jodha) 46, shaped well. Joy O Joy (Afroz Khan) 47, handy. .

800m: Sea Of Class (RB) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Nova Scotia (G Naresh) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand.

Due Diligence (Surya Prakash) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Southern Act (Abhay Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Scramjet (N Rawal) & Guiding Force (Kiran Naidu) 59, 600/45, former moved well.

1000m: Thunder Road (Trainer) & Charcoal (Gaurav Singh) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, pair well in hand. Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47.5, moved freely. Sharp Mind (Gaddam) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Millennia (Gourav Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good.

Phenomenal Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Human Touch (RB) (From 1400/400) 1-17, eased up. Siyavash (Gaurav Singh) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, a good display.

Bold Bidding (Koushik) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. First In Line (Surya Prakash) &

Dandy Man (Gaurav Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former to note.

1200m: Amaretto (Gaurav Singh) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Agni (Deepak Singh) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Battle Ready (AA Vikrant) & 3y-(Tenth Star/Connemara) (RS Jodha) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair finished level.

1400m: Royal Romance (RS Jodha) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, urged-a-bit.

Echoes Of Heaven (Gopal Singh) & Southern Saffron (SS Tanwar) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair not extended. Victory Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-48, (From 1400/400)

1-17, moved easy.

