Agnipath to herald new era in Indian armed forces

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:45 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Hyderabad: The Centre’s Agnipath scheme will herald a new era in the human resources policy of the Indian armed forces, with future India to see a new, disciplined, skilled and patriotic young generation, Defence officials here say.

Welcoming the scheme, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, Commandant Air Marshal B Chandra Shekhar said the ‘attractive recruitment scheme’ would give rise to a generation of skilled, motivated and more importantly, physically fit youngsters, who after the four-year service, would go back with an edge over their peers.

Addressing a press conference at the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad, Air Marshal Chandra Shekhar said the Agniveer certificate, which would be issued to the recruits leaving the forces after four years, would carry crucial credit points, which would be counted in the University Grants Commission’s credit system and help the youngsters pursue further education, or take up different careers.

A system for resettlement and rehabilitation, where Agniveers would get preference in recruitments, including in corporates and government agencies, would evolve, with the Agnipath scheme itself to be further tailored and fine-tuned. Out of turn entrances in universities, on the lines of the system in the United States were a possibility, while the experience and training the Agniveer gets continuously for four years would hold him or her in good stead in all fields.

Stating that physical fitness would be a major acquisition for the youngsters, the Air Marshal said the scheme was a small part of a major transformation of the forces, which had been following a set pattern for recruitment for several decades now. The planning for the scheme was going on for nearly three years, he said, also brushing aside criticism of the scheme from different quarters, saying that every new move was expected to see opposition.

The first year would see 46,000 youngsters drafted into the three services. This number would change every year, with the initial selection to be done via ‘All India All Class’ online test. While the existing officer recruitment system would continue, the 25 percent Agniveers who would be selected on based on their performance would get a shot at a permanent job in the forces, with more training and skills to be acquired.

The Agniveers, he said, would cover the entire spectrum of basic jobs in the forces and would be equally posted as well, just as any other soldier in the forces. Though they would not get pensions or canteen facilities like the existing ex-service personnel, they would be taking home Rs.11.71 lakh, tax free, after four years, also armed with expertise and specialization in the service in to which they were selected and trained, including technical jobs.

All you need to know about Agnipath:

https://indianairforce.nic.in/agniveer/

· Agnipath expected to considerably reduce defence pension bill

· System is for personnel below officer ranks and for basic jobs in the forces (airmen, sepoys, seaman etc.)

· Youngsters between ages of 17.5 years and 21 years eligible to apply

· Recruitment eligibility to remain the same

· Once selected, training for six months at Belgavi

· Starting salary of Rs.30,000, along with additional benefits

· Each soldier to get Rs.11.71 lakh tax free after four years

· Recruitment to begin in 90 days