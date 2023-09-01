Agniveer recruitment rally gets underway in Khammam

Agniveer recruitment rally was held in Suryapet for the first time in the State and for the second time it was being held in Khammam district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Collector VP Gautham along with Director Army Recruiting Colonel Keats K Das inspected Agniveer recruitment rally in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: The seven-day Agniveer Recruitment Rally -2023-24 kicked off at Sardar Patel Stadium here on Friday. As many as 7397 candidates who were selected in the online test, would undergo physical and medical tests at the stadium.

District Collector VP Gautham along with Director Recruiting, Army Recruiting Office, Colonel Keats K Das visited the stadium and inspected the process of physical tests. The Collector said that all necessary arrangements were made for the recruitment rally by the concerned departments.

Special buses have been arranged for the candidates coming from other districts. Sign boards have been set up to guide the candidates to reach the stadium from the local TSRTC bus stand and railway station. Free food was also arranged for the candidates from outside Khammam.

In view of the recruitment rally entry for walkers, sportspersons and others into the stadium was barred from Friday to September 7, the Collector said while appealing to them to cooperate with the district administration.