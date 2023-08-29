Khammam: Puvvada distributes household items to Munneru flood affected families

Proposals are being prepared to find a permanent solution to flooding by river Munneru in Khammam city with an expenditure of Rs 777 crore, said Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar distributed household goods to persons affected by Munneru floods in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: Proposals were being prepared to find a permanent solution to flooding by river Munneru in Khammam city with an expenditure of Rs 777 crore, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Residents living in the colonies on the banks of Munneru would not face flood problems anymore speedy measures were being taken for the construction of RCC retaining wall on both sides of the river with Rs 150 crore . Soon the foundation stone for the works would be laid to start the works, he said.

Ajay Kumar distributed household goods to the persons affected by recent Munneru floods under the aegis of ITC company here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Khammam witnessed unprecedented floods this monsoon and care was taken to protect the residents.

The government has sanctioned the construction of three more check dams at Padmavati Nagar, Ranganayakula Gutta and Prakash Nagar with Rs 30 crore across Munneru. A new bridge would be constructed of Rs 180 crore next to the British era bridge.

With the support from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao the NDRF team was sent to Khammam and relief operations were carried out tirelessly even during the night. Rehabilitation centres were set up and residents were provided with good food and all facilities, he recalled.

Several charitable organisations like Puvvada Foundation provided essential items to every house of the flood affected families. Ajay Kumar thanked ITC paperboards and specialty papers division COO, Vadiraj Kulkarni for responding to the plight of the flood affected families and donating Rs 1 crore worth household goods.

The minister said his daughter-in-law Aparna arranged Rs 50 lakh from her grandfather’s company and MP Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy donated Rs 1 crore and the amount was transferred to the district Collector’s account. The money would soon be distributed to flood affected families.

District Collector VP Gautham said that 2,461 persons affected by Munneru floods were given household appliances with the help of ITC. Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, BRS leader Gundala Krishna and others were present.