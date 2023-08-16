Telangana: Agniveer Recruitment Rally to be held in Khammam from September 1 to 7

As many as 7397 candidates have been selected in the online test and physical and medical tests would be conducted for them at Sardar Patel Stadium

Collector VP Gautham speaking to the media in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Director Recruiting, Army Recruiting Office, Colonel Keats K Das informed that Agniveer Recruitment Rally -2023-24 would be held in Khammam from September 1 to 7.

He said the examination would be conducted in two stages. In the first stage, an online written test was already conducted. As many as 7397 candidates have been selected in the online test and physical and medical tests would be conducted for them at Sardar Patel Stadium.

Colonel Das held a meeting with District Collector VP Gautham and Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier here on Wednesday and held discussion for making arrangements like security, transport, drinking water, CCTV cameras and other logistics required for the recruitment rally. Later, speaking to the media, the Colonel said the date and time of attendance have been included in the admit card of the candidates. Absence of mandatory documents was not permissible and candidates must bring all required documents along with them.

Collector Gautham said all necessary arrangements would be made for the Agniveer recruitment rally. Candidates should appear on the date and time indicated in the admit cards along with all relevant documents. There was no scope for middlemen and recruitment rally would be conducted in a transparent manner according to merit and physical standards, the Collector said while Commissioner Warrier said if anyone approaches the candidates to pass them in physical events, they should immediately inform the nearest police station and strict action would be taken against such people.

Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Army Major Sheetal Kumar, Sub Major Shivaji Lal, Liaison Officer VV Naidu, RDO G. Ganesh, DM&HO Dr. B. Malathi and others were present.

