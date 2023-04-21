Agricultural Legal Aid Clinic inaugurated in Kothagudem

Published Date - 09:00 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Kothagudem: District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) secretary G Bhanumathi inaugurated an Agricultural Legal Aid Clinic at Rythu Vedika at Lothvagu village of Laxmidevipalli mandal in the district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion she said the Agri Legal Aid Clinic was set up at the directions of Telangana State Legal Service Authority to provide free agricultural advice and legal aid to the farmers in the villages.

The purpose of the Legal Aid Clinic was to provide legal assistance to farmers in solving their problems. In another week’s time Legal Aid Clinics would be opened at Bhadrachalam, Manugur and Yellandu, Bhanumathi informed.

According to the Seeds Act, seeds should be procured from a certified company and farmers should keep receipts with them when they purchase the seeds. Paralegal volunteers would be available to provide legal assistance to the farmers in the villages, the DLSA secretary said.

Legal awareness programmes would be organised to educate farmers about the laws, she added. The first additional junior civil judge K Deepa, Bar Association president Ramesh Kumar Makkad, District Agriculture Officer K. Abhimanyudu, Horticulture Officer J Mariyanna and others were present.

