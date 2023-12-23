Agriculture Minister asks marketing officials to gear up for cotton arrivals

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao directed the officials to be ready for the seas on by making due arrangements in all the cotton markets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao on Saturday wanted marketing department officials to gear up for handling cotton arrivals in market yards.

Reviewing the status of Rabi crops and the market yards with officials of the departments concerned in his secretariat chambers, he said the area under cotton cultivation and production registered a considerable growth this year. The cotton arrivals were also expected to go up proportionately.

He directed the officials to be ready for the seas on by making due arrangements in all the cotton markets. The cotton growers moving their stocks to the yards should also be taken care of by providing necessary facilities. Unused buildings of the departments must be utilised where ever the need for more godown spaces was felt.

The Minister directed the officials to ensure that the chilli market yard in Khammam, one of the largest in the State should be upgraded further providing all modern amenities. The marketing officials appraised the minister of the condition of market yards in all the districts.

He directed them to focus attention to the yards that required immediate attention so that the farmers coming to the yard with their produce would not be put to inconvenience.