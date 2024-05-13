KTR thanks BRS cadre for their hard work in Lok Sabha polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 08:40 PM

File photo of KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday thanked the party leaders and grassroot activists for their hard work in the Lok Sabha polls.

He hoped for the best after the hard fought battle on the polling day. Shortly after the polling concluded, Rama Rao took to X and expressed his happiness over the courage and resilience displayed by the party cadre in the parliament elections.

“As they say it’s not how hard you can punch; but it’s about how hard a punch you can take, yet continue to fight. Right after the tough loss in Assembly elections, it wasn’t easy to get back on our feet and fight. But you have shown tremendous courage and determination to fight, and stand with our leader @KCRBRSPresident, (sic)” he said.

He gave a special shout out to the social media warriors who’ve helped the party through this difficult battle over the last five months. “And for those who don’t know, we don’t have a paid IT cell like other parties. It’s just love for Telangana & KCR that drives our social media family to be so vocal and ferocious, (sic)” he added.