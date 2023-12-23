CM Revanth introduces Rs. 5 L Accidental Insurance for cab, auto and food delivery drivers

Besides free treatment up to Rs.10 lakh under Rajiv Arogyasri.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:05 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said an accident insurance policy of Rs.5 lakh would be extended to cab drivers, food delivery boys and auto drivers, besides free treatment up to Rs.10 lakh under Rajiv Arogyasri.

In addition to these, a special app would be introduced for the convenience of cab drivers on the likes of Ola from T-Hub, he assured.

Four months ago, a food delivery boy had lost his life in the city after falling from a building while being chased by a dog. Revanth Reddy directed officials to identify the victim’s family and extend an assistance of Rs.2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Speaking at a special meeting convened to learn about the issues faced by gig workers, cab and auto drivers here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said all the issues raised by the gig workers, cab and auto drivers would be examined. The State government was committed to extend social security to all gig workers and drivers, he said.

He reminded that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had promised that apart from employment, social security of unorganized workers would be taken care. Towards this, a policy decision would be taken, the Chief Minister said.

“The rules framed by the Rajasthan government will be studied and a comprehensive Bill will be introduced during the ensuing Budget session,” Revanth Reddy said.

The company managements should also focus on the workers’ welfare, besides profits. The State government would also initiate stern action against the companies, which fail to follow a ‘Give and Take’ policy, he said.

The Chief Minister instructed food delivery boys, cab and auto drivers to file their digital or manual applications during the Grama Sabhas programmes to be convened from December 28 to January 6.

“Gram Sabhas will be conducted once in every four months and the grievances filed at the Prajavani programme will be addressed,” Revanth Reddy said.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and AICC officials were present.