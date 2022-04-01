AHPI excellence award to Continental Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:38 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Hyderabad: City-based Continental Hospitals has been selected for the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) Healthcare Excellence Award in best ‘Digital/Smart Hospital in India’ category for 2022, a press release said.

The excellence award to Continental Hospitals will be presented at the upcoming AHPI Global Conclave on April 22 at Mumbai. “We are proud to receive the award in a pan India assessment,” CMD, Continental Hospitals, Dr Guru N Reddy, said.

The Continental Hospitals was chosen for introducing smart infrastructure, improved patient care and safety, improved clinical experience with easy access to patient health records, improved non-clinical staff experience with better supply chain and inventory management and smart information systems, cost reduction with reduced waste like going paperless and filmless, smart monitoring of resources to reduce operational costs, he said in a press release.

