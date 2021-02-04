AI integrated PET/CT for early detection of cancer launched at Yashoda Hospitals

‘The new scanner is two times faster than old generation scanners due to the advanced technology known as Time of Flight’.

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: A state-of-the-art ‘Artificial Intelligence integrated PET/CT’ was inaugurated by Dr G.Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, at Yashoda Hospitals Somajiguda on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “this year’s World Cancer Day’s theme, ‘I Am and I Will’, is all about you and your commitment to act. The new scanner is two times faster than old generation scanners due to the advanced technology known as Time of Flight. It provides best quality images with reduced scanning duration and lesser radiation dose.”

Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda has a well equipped with comprehensive Nuclear Medicine set up providing services like PET/CT, Gamma camera imaging and radionuclide therapy under one roof. The department also provides advanced and rare imaging like Ga-68 DOTA, Ga-68 PSMA, 18F DOPA PET/CTs, DAT imaging & WBC scans, apart from routine Gamma imaging like bone scan and renal scintigraphy.

“The Centre also provides rare therapies like radiosynovectomy for inflammatory joint diseases and patients not only from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but from across India visit us for these,” said Dr. G.S.Rao, Managing Director, Yashoda Group of Hospitals.

Dr A. Lingaiah, Medical Director, Dr. Hrushikesh Aurangabadkar and Dr A Naveen Kumar Reddy, consultants in Nuclear Medicine and Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Hospitals group, also were present on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .