AI will make farming profitable: Experts

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: Use of artificial intelligence in decision making, ensuring liquidity at right time and at a lower cost and implementing new techniques like hydroponics are some of the key measures that promise to bring in additional returns to the farmers, suggested experts.

In an online event `Innovation in Agriculture: AN idea whose time has come’, organised as part of TiE Global Summit, Vihari Kanukolla, CEO and co-founder, UrbanKisaan, said hydroponics, an established method of growing plants without soil by using mineral nutrient solutions in an aqueous solvent, is helping farmers cultivate about twice or thrice in the same investment they would do in the cultivation using soil. It is suited for a host of vegetable crops including cucumber, tomato, green chilli and more.

Farming decisions traditionally were not based on data and collecting data manually is associated with huge costs. However, now smartphones are used to record activities and it will come handy for farm management companies to take planned decisions, said its founder Krishna Kumar.

Anil Kumar SG, founder and CEO of Samunnati, stressed the need for institutional lending for farmers as availability of credit at right time will help the producers find the buyers willing to pay the right price.

