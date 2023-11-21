AICTE to integrate BCA and BBA programs soon

AICTE to Integrate BCA and BBA Programs, Unveiling Engineering-Style Curriculum

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) that is bringing in BCA and BBA programmes under its fold will soon roll out a model curriculum for these programmes, which will be on the lines of the undergraduate engineering programmes.

To be designed by the experts from various institutions and industry, it will have the institutions adhering to 80 per cent of the model curriculum and have flexibility to tweak the rest as per the local needs.

This is for the first time such a model curriculum is being brought out by the AICTE for BBA and BCA programmes, which will be in force from academic year 2024-25. So far, the curriculum for these programmes was designed and developed by the universities concerned.

“Based on the new curriculum, outcome-based textbooks will be brought in. We will also bring in examination reforms and simpler examinations will be conducted. Parakh evaluation tool will be used for evaluation,” AICTE Chairman Prof. TG Sitharam said during an online interaction with institutions on Tuesday

Beginning next academic year, all higher educational institutions offering BCA, BBA and BMS programmes have to mandatorily take an approval from the AICTE.

“We are not transferring these programmes from the UGC to AICTE. All the UGC guidelines will still apply to the institutions. The AICTE will bring in the quality initiative to programmes so that our students will be of world class,” Prof. Sitharam said.

The inclusion of these programmes under the AICTE will pave the way for the institutions to commence integrated MCA and MBA programmes. Further, the engineering colleges offering MBA and MCA programmes can also introduce BBA and BCA programmes. However, such institutions must follow the UGC rules.

The AICTE officials made it clear that currently there will be no change in the existing process for the admission, affiliation, governance or administration of the institutions offering the BCA, BBA and BMS programmes.

Clearing the apprehensions on the intake, officials said approval will be granted for present intake in the institutions and only nominal charges will be applicable for obtaining the AICTE approval for which process will commence in December and conclude in April next year.