Technical institutions to commences first year classes by September 15

The technical institutions including those offering UG engineering courses have to commence classwork for the first year students on or before September 15

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:38 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: The technical institutions including those offering UG engineering courses have to commence classwork for the first year students on or before September 15.

As per the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) academic calendar for technical institutions for the academic year 2023-24, the last date for admitting first year students against vacancies and lateral entry admissions into second-year courses is September 15. Students can cancel their seats with full fee refund on or before September 11.

The AICTE will grant or refuse its approval to the technical colleges on or before June 10 and final date of granting approval after appeal is June 30. The universities and boards have to complete the affiliation process latest by July 31.

In the case of standalone institutions offering PGDM/PGCM courses, the AICTE will grant or reject its approval by June 10 and the final date of granting approval after appeal is June 30. The last date for cancellation of admissions is September 11 and admissions to PGDM/PGCM courses can be done up to September 15. The AICTE has not released the date for commencing classes for PGDM/PGCM courses