AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey inaugurates SDFC Deccan Arena in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:53 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey inaugurated the Sreenidi Deccan Football Club’s (SDFC) Deccan Arena at the Sreenidhi Football Academy, Aziznagar, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Speaking on this Chaubey said, “During my playing days, we struggled to play on good football pitches and that affected the standard of our game. But seeing such top-notch infrastructure here at Sreenidi Deccan FC makes me hopeful that the future is bright.”

“Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad have made great contributions to Indian football and it is time for them to be back on the national map again,” he added.

Sreenidhi Deccan FC chairman Dr KT Mahhe said, Chaubey is truly an administrator of our dreams who will put the needs of the players before anything else. “We have done our share to ensure that football talent in our region to shine. We are committed to bringing football to the grassroots level of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and to allow every youngster to achieve their potential.”

Telangana Football Association (TFA) president Dr Mohd Ali Rafath, TFA Secretary and AIFF Executive Committee Member GP Palguna, AIFF Advisory Committee chairman Shabbir Ali, Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology CEO Abhijit Rao, SDFC Executive Director Vickram Rao and Technical Director Fabio Ferreira were present at the event.