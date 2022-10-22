Vignan Bo Tree emerge victorious at SFA Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:47 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Vignan Bo Tree School, Nizampet emerged champion of the Sports For All (SFA) championship held at the Gachibowli Stadium

Hyderabad: Vignan Bo Tree School, Nizampet emerged champion of the Sports For All (SFA) championship held at the Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

Vignan Bo Tree students clinched the title with 749 points by winning 41 gold, 38 silver and 63 bronze medals in the championship. Chirec International School settled for second spot by winning 18 medals in each category with a total score of 261 points. Sunflower Vedic School emerged second runner-up with 190 points which includes 10 gold, 14 silver and 19 bronze medals.

Also Read Twin titles for Future Kid’s School at Sports For All Championship

Results:

Archery: Meluha International School (Gandipet): Gold-1, Silver-1, Bronze-3;

Athletics: Vignan Bo Tree School (Nizampet): Gold-14, Silver-10, Bronze-14;

Badminton: Silver Oaks International School (Bachupally): Gold-1, Silver-2, Bronze-1;

Basketball: The Future Kid’s School (Puppal Guda): Gold- 2, Silver-1;

Chess: Indus International School (Shankarpally): Gold-1, Silver-1, Bronze-1;

Football: Oakridge International School (Gachibowli): Gold- 2 , Silver- 2;

Handball: Chirec International School, CBSE: Gold-5, Silver-2, Bronze-1;

Hockey: Nasr Boys School (Gachibowli): Gold-2;

Kabaddi: Vignan Bo Tree School (Nizampet): Gold-3, Silver-2, Bronze-1;

Karate: TNR Excellencia Academy (Kompally): Gold-6, Silver-9, Bronze-12;

Kho Kho: Ravi’s Brilliant High School (Katedhan): Gold-3, Silver-1;

Shooting: Hidayah Islamic International School: Gold-1, Silver-1, Bronze-1;

Skating: TIME School, CBSE (Bandlaguda): Gold-3, Silver-4, Bronze-3;

Swimming: Kennedy High The Global School (Bachupally): Gold-8, Silver-4, Bronze-3;

Table Tennis: Chirec International School, CBSE: Gold-3, Silver-4, Bronze-6;

Tennis: Lotus National School (Himayatnagar): Gold-2, Bronze-1;

Taekwondo: Chirec International School, CBSE: Gold-4, Silver-4, Bronze-4;

Throwball: Vignan Bo Tree School (Nizampet): Gold-4, Silver-3, Bronze-3;

Volleyball: Vignan Bo Tree School (Nizampet): Gold-2, Silver-4, Bronze-5;

Yogasana: Sunflower Vedic School: Gold-1, Silver-1.