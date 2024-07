B Division Football League: Shastri FC secure comfortable victory

Shastri FC recorded a commanding 4-0 win over BHEL in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 11:07 PM

Shastri FC recorded a commanding 4-0 win over BHEL in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League.

Hyderabad: Shastri FC recorded a commanding 4-0 win over BHEL in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Gymkhana Football Ground on Wednesday. For the winners, Venkat Sai, Arun John, Zizdane and Austin scored a goal each.

Results: Shastri FC 4 (Venkat Sai 8’, Arun John 55’, Zizdane 69’, Austin 92’) bt BHEL 0.

Also Read B Division Football League: Sreenidi Deccan beat Royal United