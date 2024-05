AIFF’s D License Coaching Course begins from May 25

All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) D License Coaching Course, at New Dimension International School, in Bhongiri from May 25 to 30.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 May 2024, 11:13 PM

Hyderabad: All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) D License Coaching Course, scheduled to take place from May 25 to 30. The venue for the event is New Dimension International School, in Bhongiri. The last day to register for the course is May 15. For registration and more details, contact at 919700961462/ 919949863962.

Also Read Telangana’s first female football coach has her goal set