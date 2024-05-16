Telangana’s Zakker named instructor for AFC Goalkeeping course

Telangana’s Md Zakker Hussain, an A License Football Coach, has been appointed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the instructor for the upcoming AFC Goalkeeping Level-1 Course.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 11:20 PM

Md Zakker Hussain

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Md Zakker Hussain, an A License Football Coach, has been appointed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the instructor for the upcoming Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Goalkeeping Level-1 Course. The course is scheduled to be held at Cooperage Ground in Mumbai from May 21 to 26.

Also Read Sunil Chhetri to retire from international football after FIFA World Cup qualifier