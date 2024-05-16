Telangana’s Zakker named instructor for AFC Goalkeeping course

Thursday, May 16, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 16 May 2024, 11:20 PM
Md Zakker Hussain

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Md Zakker Hussain, an A License Football Coach, has been appointed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the instructor for the upcoming Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Goalkeeping Level-1 Course. The course is scheduled to be held at Cooperage Ground in Mumbai from May 21 to 26.

