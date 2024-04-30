AIFF honours 1974 AFC Youth Champions squad

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Indian Youth team's triumph in the AFC Youth Championship in 1974 at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 11:16 PM

Ex-footballer Shabbir Ali being felicitated by AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey in Kolkata on Tuesday.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey felicitated the team’s players and coach Arun Ghosh. The Indian team led by Shabbir Ali emerged joint winners with Iran after playing out a draw in the final in Bangkok.

