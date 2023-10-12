AIIMS Delhi server down for hours, hospital says shut for maintenance

The AIIMS administration clarified on Thursday that the AIIMS server and e-Hospital were shut down for maintenance

By PTI Published Date - 11:48 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

The AIIMS administration clarified on Thursday that the AIIMS server and e-Hospital were shut down for maintenance

New Delhi: The server of AIIMS Delhi was reportedly down from Wednesday afternoon till Thursday noon, causing inconvenience to doctors and patients at the hospital’s emergency and outpatient departments.

The AIIMS administration clarified on Thursday that “the AIIMS server and e-Hospital were shut down for maintenance”.

Doctors said they faced difficulties in accessing files and medical reports while the patients faced inconvenience in getting registrations and tests done.

“The functioning of the emergency department and OPDs was disrupted as the server was down. The registration of new patients could not be done, reports of investigations could not be downloaded and investigations could not be carried as bar code was not being generated,” a senior doctor claimed.

He further said that interventions and surgeries that are dependent on blood reports and other diagnoses had to be postponed. The labs revived online services by Thursday noon.

A patient who visited the hospital while the server was down said the registration of some of the patients was being done manually, leading to a long queue.

“We had gone for blood tests but they could not be done as the bar code could not be generated,” another patient said.

Also Read AIIMS Delhi doctors successfully rescue 2-year-old girl on flight