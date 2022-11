| Aijaz Guides Nizam Cc To 7 Wicket Victory Over Adnan Cc In Hca A3 Division League

Aijaz guides Nizam CC to 7-wicket victory over Adnan CC in HCA A3 division league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Mohammed Aijaz returned with an impressive 8/9 bowling figures to guide his side Nizam CC to a thumping seven-wicket victory over Adnan CC in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: Gaganmahal CC 98 in 26.3 overs (Karthik G Ram 5/28) lost to Amberpet CC 102/6 in 16 overs; Youth CC 216 in 43.2 overs (P Ganesh 118; Mukesh 3/33, Waseem 3/32) bt Boys Town 166/10 in 42.2 overs (Venu 68, Waseem 58; P Balesh 3/37, Y Sreekar 3/29); Secunderabad Club 188/6 in 35 overs (Akshat Badruka 62) lost to Kakatiya CC 190/8 in 32 overs (Rajashekar 55); Adnan CC 101 in 22 overs (Mohammed Aijaz 8/9) lost to Nizam CC 103/3 in 14.2 overs.

Top Performers

Centurions: P Ganesh 118

Five or more wickets: Mohammed Aijaz 8/9, Karthik G Ram 5/28