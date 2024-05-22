HCA plans to set up academy for women cricketers

To nurture women cricketers of Telangana State, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) plans to establish a cricket academy and domestic league for girls.

HCA officials with young cricketers in Nizamabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: To nurture women cricketers of Telangana State, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) plans to establish a cricket academy and domestic league for girls. Speaking at a closing ceremony event of summer camp at Giriraj Degree College ground, Nizamabad on Wednesday, the HCA president A Jaganmohan Rao said, the initiative will encourage the State’s women cricketers to excel at the national level and play in the Women’s Premier League.

Additionally, the apex body will soon build a new stadium in Nizamabad as they plan to conduct next year’s summer camp there.

