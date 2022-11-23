| Hse Beat All Saints High Schools By 255 Runs In Hca U 16 Tournament

HSE beat All Saints High Schools by 255 runs in HCA U-16 tournament

Hyderabad: SSVV Nanda (150) and Wafi Kachchi (103) hit centuries while Syed Ayan scalped five wickets (5/33) as their side Hyderabad School of Excellence defeated All Saints High Schools, Abids by 255 runs in the HCA under-16 inter-schools, colleges and districts one-day knockout tournament on Wednesday.

Brief Scores:

Chirec International School Kondapur 307/6 in 50 overs (M Anirudh 145, Ayush Ranjan 61, Hansin Reddy M 64) bt Cal Public School Kapra 135 in 38 overs (M Shriyan 4/14, Aditya 3/34); Hyderabad School of Excellence 388/5 in 50 overs (SSVV Nanda 150, Wafi Kachchi 103, R Sai Sharan 56) bt All Saints High School, Abids 133 in 32.4 overs (Tamim Hussain 67; Syed Ayan 5/33); Mahbubnagar Dist 225/6 in 40 overs (Abdul Rafeay 102) bt Don Bosco School Erragadda 73 in 24 overs (T Naresh 3/23).

Top Performers

Centurions: SSVV Nanda 150, Wafi Kachchi 103, M Anirudh 145, Abdul Rafeay 102,

Five or more wickets: Syed Ayan 5/33