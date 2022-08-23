AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Raja Singh’s Prophet comments

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi termed the alleged derogatory statements of BJP legislator T Raja Singh against Prophet Mohammed as a deliberate statement.

“Terming it a controversial statement is wrong, it is a deliberate statement made by the MLA. First Nupur Sharma made such offensive statements, now Raja Singh made it. It means the BJP party is determined to hurt the sentiments of Muslims because it hates the community. The BJP through such statements is trying to convey its hatred towards Prophet Mohammed and Muslim community,” said Asaduddin Owaisi at a press meet he addressed at the party headquarters, Darussalam.

The AIMIM president said the union government apologized for the comments made by Nupur Sharma and now again Raja Singh made the comments. “Is the BJP intending to damage the social fabric of the country? What BJP will draw from such instances. There are people of several faiths living in India,” he asked.

Owaisi said without the knowledge or permission from the seniors of BJP leadership, the MLA could not have made such statements. “It has become an official policy of the BJP party to target Prophet Mohammed and Muslims in the country. The party is not bothered about the social fabric of the country and wants to divide the communities,” he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi demanded the State police record the voice samples of Raja Singh and send them to the Forensic Science Laboratory so as to strengthen the criminal case.

He said BJP is unable to digest the fact that law and order is peaceful in Telangana and there have been no communal riots. “Hyderabad is peaceful and has become a destination centre for software and pharmaceutical companies. Corporate giants are setting up centers here,” he said.

He further said the BJP party wants to incite communal violence in Telangana for political benefits and stop the growth of the State. “I condemn the statement of the MLA,” Owaisi said while asking people not to get provoked on the statements and not to break the law.